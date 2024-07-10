GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spanish Eyes, Majestic Warrior and It’s My Time please

Updated - July 10, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Published - July 10, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Spanish Eyes, Majestic Warrior and It’s My Time pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (July 10) morning.

Sand track

600m: Soup And Sandwich (Gore) 37. Moved well. Divine Star (rb), Rendall J (T.S. Jodha) 41. Pair level.

800m: Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Goodfellow (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Baklava (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Shaped well. Son Of A Gun (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Regoli (Saba) 56, 600/41. Easy. Ticanto (Mustakim) 54, 600/40. Worked freely. Leo The Lion (app) 55, 600/41. Urged. Axlrod (P. Vinod) 53, 600/40. Worked well. It’s My Time (Sandesh) 52, 600/40. Good work. King’s Love (Nazil) 56, 600/43. Easy. Bohemian Rhapsody (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Dream Alliance (Hamir), Flaming Lamborgini (Shelar) 54, 600/41. Pair moved together freely.

1000m: Yuletide (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Zip Along (Saba) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Urged. Field Of Dreams (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Slightly urged. Creative Girl (Mosin), Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1200m: Spanish Eyes (Sandesh), Goldiva (Mosin) 1-21, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/43. Former two lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Irish Gold (Sandesh) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

horse racing

