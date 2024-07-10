The Perfect Choice, Shamrock and Mazal Tov impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 10).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

600m: Meghann (rb) 39.5. Strode out well. Mehra (Arvind) 40.5. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Macron (Arvind) 1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand

600m: Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 45.5. Moved freely. Mega Success (Vivek) 45. Easy. Monterio (Mudassar) 46. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Only Dreams (rb), Mahlagha (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Southern Star (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Mazal Tov (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. Impressed. Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Quick Witted (Shreyas) 1-15.5, 600/44. Stretched out well. Super Marvella (Shreyas) 1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. A fit pair. Bharat (Mudassar), Michiko (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Vinalia (rb), Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: The Perfect Choice (J. Chinoy) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out smartly. Isabelle (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. The Athabasca (rb), Grizzly (J. Chinoy) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They took a good jump and finished together. Forever Royal (Rozario), Enjoyable (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.