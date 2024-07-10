GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Perfect Choice, Shamrock and Mazal Tov impress

Published - July 10, 2024 05:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

The Perfect Choice, Shamrock and Mazal Tov impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 10).

Inner sand

600m: Meghann (rb) 39.5. Strode out well. Mehra (Arvind) 40.5. Moved well.

1000m: Macron (Arvind) 1-7.5, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand

600m: Altamonte (Jagadeesh) 45.5. Moved freely. Mega Success (Vivek) 45. Easy. Monterio (Mudassar) 46. Easy.

1000m: Only Dreams (rb), Mahlagha (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-13, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Southern Star (rb) 1-13.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Mazal Tov (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. Impressed. Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Quick Witted (Shreyas) 1-15.5, 600/44. Stretched out well. Super Marvella (Shreyas) 1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. A fit pair. Bharat (Mudassar), Michiko (G. Vivek) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Vinalia (rb), Imperial Gesture (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: The Perfect Choice (J. Chinoy) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Jumped out smartly. Isabelle (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. The Athabasca (rb), Grizzly (J. Chinoy) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. They took a good jump and finished together. Forever Royal (Rozario), Enjoyable (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.