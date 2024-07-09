ADVERTISEMENT

Alpine Star and Alaricus show out

Published - July 09, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Alpine Star and Alaricus showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (July 9) morning.

Sand track

800m: High Spirit (Saba) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Storm Cloud (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Northern Singer (Saba), Showman (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Mirae (Saba) 55, 600/41. Moved fluently. Cipher (Merchant) 57, 600/44. Easy. Lightning Blaze (Saba) 52, 600/39. Pressed. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Worked well. Star Of Asia (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Prince Igor (Saba) 54, 600/40. Urged. Goomah (T.S. Jodha), Marlboro Man (app) 54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Ekla Cholo (Merchant), Fortune Teller (K. Pranil) 53, 600/40. Former was two lengths better. Rising Power (Saba), Coin Empress (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Dulari (Merchant), Mojo (Sandesh) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead. Trigger (Merchant), Dufy (Sandesh) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Impressed. Alaricus (Mustakim), Remy Red (Saba) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Tyrone Black (Mustakim), Bombay (Saba) 1-8, 800/53, 600/38. Former finished well clear. Little Minister (Sandesh), Miss Magic (Merchant) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

Gate practice noted on sand track

1000m: Arkadian (app), Tanhaiyaan (Merchant) and Anoushka (app) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Arkadian moved well and finished two lengths ahead of Tanhaiyaan who further finished four lengths ahead of Anoushka.

Lord Fenicia (app), Warrior Prince (app) 1-9, 600/41. Former finished two lengths ahead.

