Snowfall, Raise The Stakes and Golden Thunder impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 8) morning.

Sand track

600m: Cellini (Mosin) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Multiverse (Neeraj), Colonel Saab (M.S. Deora) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Earth (Sandesh) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Windborne (Nirmal Jodha) Ocean (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Redouble (Sandesh), Tijuana (Gore) 54, 600/39. They ended level. Flashman (Mosin) 54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Celestina (V. Bunde) 56, 600/42. Easy. Fidato (Mustakim) 50, 600/38. Worked well. Golden Goose (Saba) 53, 600/40. Urged. Mojo (Pranil) 55, 600/42. Easy. Substantial (Sandesh), Highground (Santosh) 53, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level. Timeless Vision (S. Kamble), Gypsy Soul (Nirmal Jodha) 52, 600/39. Pair urged and ended level. Swarovski (app) 51, 600/38. Urged. Divine Thoughts (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Escape Velocity (C.S. Jodha), Continental Drift (M.S. Deora) 54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Malengo (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. The General (Bhawani) 52, 600/40. Moved well. Demetrius (Merchant), Majorella Blue (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Pair moved together freely. Kimiko (Gore) 53, 600/40. Good. Fiorentini (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Pride’s Angel (Hamir), Freedom (Shelar) 55, 600/40. Both were level.

1000m: Sands Of Dubai (Santosh), Oishika (S. Kamble) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Both were pushed and the former finished six lengths ahead. Madras Cheque (M.S. Deora), Athenian (Neeraj) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former who started three lengths behind easily finished four lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Winter Agenda (S. Kamble), Aperol (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Mother’s Grace (Nirmal Jodha), Thrill Of Brazil (M.S. Deora) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They were urged and ended level. Inverness (S. Kamble), Thundering Phoenix (C.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former was superior. Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh), Fable (Santosh) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both were pushed and finished level.

1200m: Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Aries (app) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead.

Gate practice noted on the sand track

1000m: Raise The Stakes (Sandesh), Galloping Ahead (S. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former responded well and finished three lengths ahead. Baleno (Bhawani), Paladin (app) 1-10, 800/53, 600/39. They jumped out well and finished level. Equilateral (Gore), Sachiko (rb) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Both were urged and finished level. Snowfall (P. Vinod), Marmaris (T.S. Jodha) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Former comfortably finished a distance ahead. Former to note. Bashir (app), Okinayume (Bhawani) 1-9, 800/52, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Khaleesi (Parmar), Scarlet Sensation (app) and Midas Touch (app) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Khaleesi who ended three lengths in front was the pick.

