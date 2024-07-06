De Villiers, Flight On, African Gold, Isnt She Beautiful, Regal Reality and Kalamitsi catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 6).

Outer sand

600m: Vinalia (rb), Mahalagha (rb) 45. Former finished two lengths ahead. My Visionary (Chetan K) 45. Moved freely. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 46. Moved freely. Royal Whisper (Shreyas) 45. Stretched. Chinky Pinky (R. Pradeep) 45.5. Shaped well. Sekhmet (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Isnt She Beautiful (S.J. Moulin) 1-11.5, 600/41. A good display. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-11.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/42. In fine trim. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Only Dreams (rb), Straordinario (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1200m: King Of War (G. Vivek), Golden Time (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They moved impressively. Nyx (S.J. Moulin) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Balmoral (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Impressed. African Gold (Akshay) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Isabelle (Rozario) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Castaneda (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well. Lords Grace (Arvind), Elegant Time (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They finished level.

1400m: Elpenor (Darshan) 1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Worked well. De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Caught the eye. Galahad (Akshay) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Strode out well.

Gate practice --- Outer grass

1200m: Imperial Blue (Rozario), Tignanello (C. Hemanth), Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 1-17, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named pleased. Never Give In (Saddam H), Aralina (Antony), Densetsu (S.J. Moulin), Val D’ Aran (P. Vikram), Slainte (G. Riteesh) 1-17, (1,200-600) 38.5. Never Give In and Aralina were the pick. Regal Reality (Akshay), El Asesino (Shreyas), Don Carlos (P. Trevor), The Indrudor (J. Chinoy) 1-14.5, (1,200-600) 37. Regal Reality and El Asesino were the pick. Global Influence (Suraj), Star Concept (P. Siddaraju), Rise And Reign (Chadrashekar), Bourbonaire (Shinde) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36.5. Global Influence and Star Concept were the pick. Super Sapphire (Salman K), Priceless Prince (Tejeshwar), Queen Of Kings (Jagadeesh), Imperial Emperor (Shinde) 1-17, (1,200-600) 37. Super Sapphire and Priceless Prince were the pick. Amazing Stride (S.J. Mouiln), Adjustment (D. Patel), Jully (Arshad), Siege Of Avalon (B. Nayak) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. Amazing Stride and Adjustment pleased. Habibti (Saddam H), Havaska (Antony) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. They finished level. Oxytocin (R. Ravi), The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), The Blissfuleyesee (M. Naveen) 1-17, (1,200-600) 37. Oxytocin and The Milenium Force were the pick. Superhero (Rayan), Chiraag (rb) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Mister Brown (Rozario), Dr Ash (C. Hementh) 1-39, (1,200-600) 51. They took a good jump. Honest Desire (Naveen K), Masaki (Sai Kiran), Martha (S. Shareef) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Honest Desire and Masaki impressed. Champions Way (Suraj), Asagiri (Tejeshwar), Stentorian (Prabhakaran), Totally Epic (P. Siddaraju) 1-17, (1,200-600) 38.5. First two named were the pick. Kalamitsi (Shreyas), Del Aviz (P. Trevor), Positano (Akshay) 1-15.5, (1,200-600) 37. An impressive trio. Emeraldo (Indrajeet), Rodney (rb) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 38. They jumped out well and finished together. Remontoir (P.Vikram), Anchorage (G. Riteesh) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They finished level. Debonair (rb), Southern Force (Rayan) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39. They jumped out well. Glorious Spectre (G. Vivek), Magical Bay (Mudassar) 1-18, (1,200-600) 36. Former finished three lengths ahead. Selhurst Park (R. Pradeep), Solo Prince (Darshan), Power Of Beauty (Arvind) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39.5. First named impressed. Antilope (M. Naveen), Fire Within (Shreyas), Mriga (P. Ramesh), Sparkling Dew (Jagadeesh) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First two named were the pick. Flight On (G. Vivek), In The Light (Akshay), Vivaldo (Chetan K) 1-15.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Flight On Catch the eye. Aldgate (Saddam H), Czar (Antony) 1-15.5, (1,200-600) 35. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jersey King (D. Patel), Anzac Pipernal (Tousif) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. They jumped out smartly. Agnostic (Darshan), Ramiel (J. Chinoy), Greely (Salman K), Wonderland (Rozario) 1-16.5, (1,200-600) 38. Agnostic impressed. Live The Mist (Girish), Live The Dreams (Akshay) 1-21, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Divine Protractor (R. Ravi), Continues (Sai Kiran) 1-18, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Noble Cause (B. Nayak), Roman Knight (Tousif) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Days Date (Salman K), Majesticmerlin (Girish) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.