Mojito, Fighton and Key Largo caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (July 6) morning.

Sand track

600m: Wild Child (P. Dhebe) 39. Easy. Fortunate Son (P. Dhebe) 39. Moved fluently. My Princess (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely. Chopin (Neeraj) 41. Easy. Midnight Express (Kishor Kadam), Howlin Wolf (Parmar) 41. Pair level. Black Thunder (Late Idealista) (Neeraj) 41. Easy. Scaramouche (app), Storm (P. Vinod) 41. Both were level.

800m: Mojito (Parmar) 49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Fighton (rb) 50, 600/37. Responded well. Serrano (Kishor Kadam) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 51, 600/37. Worked well. Yarmouth (app) 57, 600/42. Easy. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Worked freely. Star Impact (Peter), Ashwa Supremo (S.J. Sunil) 55, 600/41. Both were level. Wild Child (Kishor Kadam) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Worked freely. Fontana (C. Umesh) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Key Largo (Parmar), Pure (rb) 50, 600/37. Former finished three lengths ahead. Zip Along (Saba) 56, 600/43. Easy. King Marco (Saba) 56, 600/43. Easy. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Easy. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 54, 600/41. Worked freely. Mutant (Gore), Sorrento Secret (Sandesh) 52, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ticanto (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Urged. Cache (N. Bhosale), Picasso (Kirtish) 54, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Lord Eric (Mosin) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 53, 600/40. Good. Sparky (Peter) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Samson (Mustakim), Dancing Star (Saba) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Axlrod (P. Vinod) 55, 600/42. Easy. Stunning Visual (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Jet (P. Vinod), Rocket (app) 57, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Running Star (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Dash (Yash) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Shaped well. Divine Hope (Yash), Giant King (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Quicker (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Former was superior. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. Sunburst (N. Bhosale), Psychic Star (C. Umesh) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Count Of Savoy (Yash) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good work. Vincero (Chouhan), Attaturk (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Leo The Lion (Saba) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Mumtaz (C. Umesh), Alacrity (Kirtish) 1-12, 600/43. Both were easy. The Panther (Chouhan), Seeking Alpha (C. Umesh) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil) 1-25, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

1400m: Alexandros (Neeraj), Celestial (Chouhan) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 800/52, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

Noted on July 5

Sand track

600m: Soup And Sandwich (Mansoor) 1200/600m 41. Easy.

800m: Chat (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Queens Pride (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Slightly urged. Malakhi (T.S. Jodha) 56, 600/42. Easy. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Worked freely. Time And Tide (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. Worked freely.