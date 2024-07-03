Armstrong, Vyasa, Imperial Blue and Hurricane Bay pleased when the horses were exercised here Wednesday morning (July 3)

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

600m: Treat (Jagadeesh) 43.5. In fine trim. Pride’s Prince (Jagadeesh) 44.5. Easy. Measure Of Time (Salman K), Chriaag (Saddam H) 45. They moved together. Anadale (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Magnus (Arshad) 45. Shaped well. Superhero (Saddam H), Dawn Rising (rb) 45. They moved freely. Rasputin (Antony) 46. Easy. Booster Shot (Akshay) 45.5. Moved freely. Lux Aeterna (Indrajeet), Aquastic (S.J. Moulin) 45.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Calistoga (Afroz), Oliver’s Mount (Abhay S) 1-15, 600/43. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ancient History (Akshay) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Armstrong (Arshad) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Silicon Star (Sai Kiran) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Huntingdon (Afroz), Livemore (Abhay S) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Hurricane Bay (Abhay S), Shadow Of The Moon (Afroz) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. They moved attractively. Imperial Blue (Rozario), Rodney (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.