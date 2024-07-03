Armstrong, Vyasa, Imperial Blue and Hurricane Bay pleased when the horses were exercised here Wednesday morning (July 3)

Outer sand

600m: Treat (Jagadeesh) 43.5. In fine trim. Pride’s Prince (Jagadeesh) 44.5. Easy. Measure Of Time (Salman K), Chriaag (Saddam H) 45. They moved together. Anadale (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Magnus (Arshad) 45. Shaped well. Superhero (Saddam H), Dawn Rising (rb) 45. They moved freely. Rasputin (Antony) 46. Easy. Booster Shot (Akshay) 45.5. Moved freely. Lux Aeterna (Indrajeet), Aquastic (S.J. Moulin) 45.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1000m: Calistoga (Afroz), Oliver’s Mount (Abhay S) 1-15, 600/43. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-14.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Ancient History (Akshay) 1-16, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Armstrong (Arshad) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Silicon Star (Sai Kiran) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up. Huntingdon (Afroz), Livemore (Abhay S) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Hurricane Bay (Abhay S), Shadow Of The Moon (Afroz) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. They moved attractively. Imperial Blue (Rozario), Rodney (rb) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead.