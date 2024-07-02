GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Redefined, Santorius, Val D’ Aran, Macron and John Wick shine

Published - July 02, 2024 05:31 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

Redefined, Santorius, Val D’ Aran, Macron and John Wick shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (July 2).

Outer sand

600m: Ramiel (rb) 44. In fine trim. Rise And Reign (Salman K), Verrazzano (Shinde) 46. They moved on the bit. Dona Sienna (Abhay S) 44. Shaped well. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Val D’ Aran (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Bleue Dali (B. Paswan) 1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. Lady Sunshine (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Redefined (Sai Kiran) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A pleasing display. Divine Prophecy (Abhay S) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Prophecy (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Santorius (S.J. Moulin), Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Secret Saint (P. Trevor), Kalki (Abhay S) 1-32, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Gate practice --- inner sand

1200m: Complete Package (rb), Disciple (Antony) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. They took a smart jump and finished level. Wonderland (Rozario), Brilliant Blue (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well and finished together. Iron King (B. Paswan), Rembrandt (Qureshi) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Masaki (Sai Kiran), Rock Bank (S. Shareef) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Sensational (Salman K), Golden Glory (Tejeshwar) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 46.5. They took a good jump and eased up in the last part. Alsvior (P. Trevor), Alacero (Arvind K) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished distance ahead. Empress Bella (Antony), Mayne Magic (Saddam H) 1-23, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-28, (1,200-600) 45.5. They jumped out well. Macron (Arvind K), Mehra (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Former showed out.

horse racing

