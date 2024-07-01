ADVERTISEMENT

Kariena and Kimiko catch the eye

Published - July 01, 2024 05:40 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Kariena and Kimiko caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (July 1) morning.

Sand track

600m: Stunning Visual (Nazil) 42. Easy. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 42. Easy. Regina Memorabilis (Hamir), Silver Braid (Shelar) 39. Both moved level freely. Wanderlust (Nazil) 42. Easy. Taimur (Bhawani) 39. Moved fluently. Juliana (app) 41. Easy. Chat (Nazil) 40. Easy. Away She Goes (app), Eclairage (Mustakim) 39. They finished level freely.

800m: Zarak (app), Esconido (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 57, 600/43. Easy. We Still Believe (app), Secret To Success (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Miss American Pie (Parmar) 57, 600/42. Easy. Yarmouth (app), Gold Caviar (Nazil) 53, 600/40. Pair urged and ended level. Key Largo (Parmar), Pure (rb) 53, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Chopin (Kirtish) 53, 600/40. Worked well. Villanelle (C. Umesh) 53, 600/41. Moved freely. Believe (app) 55, 600/40. Easy. Alacrity (Kirtish) 57, 600/42. Easy. Cache (C. Umesh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Zip Along (Saba) 56, 600/42. Easy. Howlin Wolf (Kishor Kadam), Midnight Express (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Pair level. Sea The Sun (Chouhan) 53, 600/39. Good. Sentinel (app), Okinayume (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Sunburst (Kirtish) 56, 600/42. Easy. Atomic Angel (app) 54, 600/40. Slightly urged. Seeking Alpha (C. Umesh) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Goomah (app) 57, 600/43. Easy. Daianne (app) 53, 600/39. Urged. Mi Arion (rb) 57, 600/42. Easy. Fontana (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. Dexa (Hamir), Desert Classic (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level. The Panther (Chouhan) 54, 600/41. Good. Demetrius (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Worked freely. Vincero (Chouhan) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Golden Thunder (Bhawani), Aries (app) 53, 600/40. Both were urged and finished level. Mighty Sparrow (Chouhan) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Mumtaz (C. Umesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Sachiko (app), Impulsive (Bhawani) 55, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front. Supreme Spirit (Hamir), Stalin (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Both were easy. Bashir (Bhawani), The General (app) 53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Swarovski (Bhawani), Midas Touch (app) 55, 600/41. Pair easy.

1000m: Mojito (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Good work. Rubik Star (app) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Kariena (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Responded well. Celestial (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1200m: Wild Child (Kishor Kadam) 1-24, 800/55, 600/42. Worked well. Alexandros (Kirtish) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/40. Pleased.

Noted on June 30

Sand track 800m: Timeless Vision (S. Kamble), Oishika (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/38. Former moved well and ended one length in front.

