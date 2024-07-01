ADVERTISEMENT

King Louis, Assimilate and Zebula impress

Published - July 01, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

ADVERTISEMENT

King Louis, Assimilate and Zebula impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 1).

Outer sand

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Assimilate (S.J. Moulin), Zebula (Hindu S) 42. They moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: King Louis (S.J. Moulin) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram), Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved impressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand --- June 30

600m: Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 43. In fine trim.

1200m: Corinthian (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Rapidus (Akshay) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Tehani (Indrajeet) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Mystical Air (Akshay), Applause (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Positano (Akshay) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Finley (Indrajeet) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US