King Louis, Assimilate and Zebula impress

Published - July 01, 2024 05:33 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

King Louis, Assimilate and Zebula impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (July 1).

Outer sand

600m: Assimilate (S.J. Moulin), Zebula (Hindu S) 42. They moved fluently.

1000m: King Louis (S.J. Moulin) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

1200m: Sierra Dela Plata (P. Vikram), Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. They moved impressively.

Outer sand --- June 30

600m: Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 43. In fine trim.

1200m: Corinthian (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Rapidus (Akshay) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved well. Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Tehani (Indrajeet) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Mystical Air (Akshay), Applause (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Positano (Akshay) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Finley (Indrajeet) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.

