Raise The Stakes, Kubric and Madras Cheque impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (June 30) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

600m: Malengo (T.S. Jodha), Khaleesi (app) 38. Former better. We Still Believe (Nazil), Secret To Success (Mosin) 42. Pair level. Gangster (P. Vinod) 41. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Pure For Sure (S. Kamble), Highground (Santosh) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Confidential Drift (M.S. Deora), Escape Velocity (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Winter Agenda (H.M. Akshay), Substantial (Sandesh) 52, 600/38. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Fable (Sandesh), Sands Of Dubai (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Thrill Of Brazil (M.S. Deora), Mother’s Grace (Nirmal Jodha) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh), Abhidhyan (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Inverness (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Gypsy Soul (Nirmal Jodha), Populaire (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. Both were easy. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Dyf (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

Hall Of Grace (Nirmal Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Raise The Stakes (Sandesh), Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Both moved level impressively. Thundering Phoenix (Nirmal Jodha), Serengeti (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Windborne (M.S. Deora), Scarlet Sensation (Santosh) 53, 600/39. They finished level. Zarak (Nazil), Esconido (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Former better. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Aperol (Nirmal Jodha), Malet Spring (S. Kamble) 51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Kubric (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Ricochet (P. Vinod) 55, 600/41. Easy. Northbound (app) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Storm (P. Vinod), Scaramouche (app) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Jet (P. Vinod), Rocket (app) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Django (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.