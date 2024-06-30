GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raise The Stakes, Kubric and Madras Cheque impress

Published - June 30, 2024 05:34 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Raise The Stakes, Kubric and Madras Cheque impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (June 30) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Malengo (T.S. Jodha), Khaleesi (app) 38. Former better. We Still Believe (Nazil), Secret To Success (Mosin) 42. Pair level. Gangster (P. Vinod) 41. Easy.

800m: Pure For Sure (S. Kamble), Highground (Santosh) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Confidential Drift (M.S. Deora), Escape Velocity (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Winter Agenda (H.M. Akshay), Substantial (Sandesh) 52, 600/38. Pair moved neck and neck freely. Fable (Sandesh), Sands Of Dubai (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former moved well while the latter was pushed to finish level. Thrill Of Brazil (M.S. Deora), Mother’s Grace (Nirmal Jodha) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Mysteriousstranger (Sandesh), Abhidhyan (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Madras Cheque (H.M. Akshay), Inverness (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Gypsy Soul (Nirmal Jodha), Populaire (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. Both were easy. Golden Kingdom (S. Kamble), Dyf (Santosh) 52, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 52, 600/39. Worked well.

Hall Of Grace (Nirmal Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Raise The Stakes (Sandesh), Ariyana Star (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Both moved level impressively. Thundering Phoenix (Nirmal Jodha), Serengeti (S. Kamble) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Windborne (M.S. Deora), Scarlet Sensation (Santosh) 53, 600/39. They finished level. Zarak (Nazil), Esconido (Mosin) 55, 600/40. Former better. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Responded well. Aperol (Nirmal Jodha), Malet Spring (S. Kamble) 51, 600/38. They were urged and ended level. Kubric (P. Vinod) 51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Ricochet (P. Vinod) 55, 600/41. Easy. Northbound (app) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Storm (P. Vinod), Scaramouche (app) 57, 600/42. Pair level. Jet (P. Vinod), Rocket (app) 56, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front.

1000m: Django (P. Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.