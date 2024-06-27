ADVERTISEMENT

Yuletide shines

Published - June 27, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Yuletide shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (June 27) morning.

Sand track

600m: Lightning Blaze (Saba) 41. Easy. Bombay (Saba) 40. Easy. Giant King (Peter) 41. Easy. Divine Hope (Yash) 41. Moved fluently.

800m: High Spirit (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 53, 600/41. Worked well. House Of Lords (Saba), Ticanto (Mutakim) 52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Star Of Asia (Mustakim), Fantastic Flare (Saba) 51, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Samson (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Responded well. Showman (Saba) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Yuletide (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pleased. Northern Singer (Saba) 52, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

