GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yuletide shines

Published - June 27, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Yuletide shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (June 27) morning.

Sand track

600m: Lightning Blaze (Saba) 41. Easy. Bombay (Saba) 40. Easy. Giant King (Peter) 41. Easy. Divine Hope (Yash) 41. Moved fluently.

800m: High Spirit (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. Daulat Mai (Mustakim) 53, 600/41. Worked well. House Of Lords (Saba), Ticanto (Mutakim) 52, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Star Of Asia (Mustakim), Fantastic Flare (Saba) 51, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Samson (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Urged. Golden Neil (Mustakim) 53, 600/40. Responded well. Showman (Saba) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Yuletide (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Pleased. Northern Singer (Saba) 52, 600/38. Urged in the last part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.