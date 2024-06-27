ADVERTISEMENT

De Villiers, Amazing Stride, Desert Kingdom catch the eye

Updated - June 27, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

De Villiers, Amazing Stride, Desert Kingdom, Puranjaya and Chotipari catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 27).

Inner sand

600m: Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 40. Moved well.

Outer sand

600m: Sweet Delight (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Strode out well. Zebula (rb), Assimilate (rb) 46. They moved freely. Duke Of Tuscany (Deepak S), Maigira (rb) 44. They moved impressively. Big Red (Antony) 45. Moved on the bit. Rasputin (Antony) 45. Handy. Booster Shot (Antony) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Amazing Stride (D. Patel), Final Call (S.J Moulin) 1-15, 600/42.5. Former moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead. Desert Kingdom (D. Patel), Desert Goddess (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/42. Former showed out.

1200m: Chotipari (rb), Puranjaya (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. They moved attractively. Blue God (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. In fine trim.

1400m: De Villiers (Shreyas) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. A good display. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Strode out well.

Gate practice, inner sand

1400m: High Speed Dive (Sai Kiran), Lords Grace (Chetan K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 58. Former finished distance ahead. Amazing Joy (P. Vikram), Only Dreams (Hindu S) 1-43, (1,400-600) 58. They took a good jump and finished level.

horse racing

horse racing

