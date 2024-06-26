ADVERTISEMENT

El Asesino, Magnetic, Golden Light and Armstrong impress

Published - June 26, 2024 06:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

El Asesino, Magnetic, Golden Light and Armstrong impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 26).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1000m: Kalamitsi (Indrajeet) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Anadale (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Armstrong (Rayan) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Rise And Reign (Salman K), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: El Asesino (S.J. Moulin) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1400m: Brilliant Blue (Rozario), Victor Hugo (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They are in fine condition. Wonderland (Likith) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Stravinsky (Likith) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59.5. Eased up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US