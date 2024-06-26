El Asesino, Magnetic, Golden Light and Armstrong impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 26).

Inner sand

1000m: Kalamitsi (Indrajeet) 1-7, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand

600m: Anadale (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Armstrong (Rayan) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Rise And Reign (Salman K), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. Moved impressively.

1200m: El Asesino (S.J. Moulin) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine trim. Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. They moved freely.

1400m: Brilliant Blue (Rozario), Victor Hugo (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They are in fine condition. Wonderland (Likith) 1-46, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Stravinsky (Likith) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59.5. Eased up.