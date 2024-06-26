GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alpine Star, Baklava and Majestic Warrior show out

Published - June 26, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Pune

Racing Correspondent

Alpine Star, Baklava and Majestic Warrior showed out when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (June 26) morning.

Sand track

600m: Sparky (Peter), Track Heaven (rb) 42. Former superior. Zip Along (Saba) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Mirae (Mustakim) 55, 600/42. Moved freely. Hilma Klint (Mustakim) 52, 600/40. Slightly urged. Rising Power (Saba) 54, 600/40. Urged. Alpine Star (Mustakim) 49, 600/37. Impressed. Fidato (Saba) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Majestic Warrior (Mustakim) 51, 600/39. Responded well. Alaricus (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Magileto (Sandesh) 54, 600/39. Moved fluently. Coin Empress (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Dancing Star (Saba), Leo The Lion (Mustakim) 55, 600/41. Former was one length superior. Come September (Mustakim) 52, 600/39. Urged. King Marco (Saba) 56, 600/42. Easy. Baklava (Mustakim) 51, 600/38. Pleased.

Noted on June 25

Sand track

600m: Mazal (T.S. Jodha) 40. Easy. Galloping Ahead (T.S. Jodha) 42. Easy. Snowfall (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Aerodynamic (S. Kamble), Thundering Phoenix (H.M. Akshay) 56, 600/42. Former ended two lengths in front.

1200m: Art Collector (Sandesh) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/41. Worked well.

Noted on June 24

Sand track

600m: Raise The Stakes (Sandesh) 40. Easy. My Princess (Sandesh), Malengo (T.S. Jodha) 39. Pair moved level freely.

