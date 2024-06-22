ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Ride, Sierra Del Plata, African Gold, Rodney, Vafadar and Ricardo excel

Published - June 22, 2024 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Gold Ride, Sierra Del Plata, African Gold, Rodney, Vafadar and Ricardo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 22).

Inner sand

1000m: Elegant Time (Chetan K), Femme Fatale (Arvind) 1-11, 500/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Flight On (Akshay) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand

600m: High Speed Dive (Sai Kiran) 42.5. Impressed. Lords Grace (Chetan K) 45. Easy. King’s Battalion (-) 42.5. Worked well. Light The World (Hindu S) 44. Moved freely. Amazing Joy (Hindus S), Mahlagha (rb) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Adjustment (D. Patel) 46. Moved on the bit. Phoenomenon (B.R. Kumar) 43.5. Stretched out well. Cape Wickham (rb), Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 42. They pleased.

1000m: Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Blue God (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Gold Ride (Sandesh), Val D’ Aran (S.J. Moulin) 1-12.5, 600/40. Former put up a fine display. Finley (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Knotty Charmer (F. Ansari) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Sierra Dela Plata (rb), Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/41. Former showed out. Ladylion (Arvind), Martino (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Imperial Gesture (rb), Forest Fragrance (Hindu S) 1-16.5, 600/43. Former moved better.

1200m: Duke Of Tuscany (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Siege Courageous (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. African Gold (Akshay) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. An eye catching display. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Eased up in the last part. Rodney (B.R. Kumar), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They moved fluently. Castaneda (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Disciple (Antony), Decoy (B.R. Kumar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ricardo (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively

1400m: Chagall (G. Vivek), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Anadale (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. They are in fine trim. Vafadar (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Brilliant Blue (Likith) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Monterio (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed. Redefined (Akshay) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

