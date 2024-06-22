GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold Ride, Sierra Del Plata, African Gold, Rodney, Vafadar and Ricardo excel

Published - June 22, 2024 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Gold Ride, Sierra Del Plata, African Gold, Rodney, Vafadar and Ricardo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 22).

Inner sand

1000m: Elegant Time (Chetan K), Femme Fatale (Arvind) 1-11, 500/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Flight On (Akshay) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand

600m: High Speed Dive (Sai Kiran) 42.5. Impressed. Lords Grace (Chetan K) 45. Easy. King’s Battalion (-) 42.5. Worked well. Light The World (Hindu S) 44. Moved freely. Amazing Joy (Hindus S), Mahlagha (rb) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Adjustment (D. Patel) 46. Moved on the bit. Phoenomenon (B.R. Kumar) 43.5. Stretched out well. Cape Wickham (rb), Assimilate (S.J. Moulin) 42. They pleased.

1000m: Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Blue God (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Gold Ride (Sandesh), Val D’ Aran (S.J. Moulin) 1-12.5, 600/40. Former put up a fine display. Finley (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Knotty Charmer (F. Ansari) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Sierra Dela Plata (rb), Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/41. Former showed out. Ladylion (Arvind), Martino (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Imperial Gesture (rb), Forest Fragrance (Hindu S) 1-16.5, 600/43. Former moved better.

1200m: Duke Of Tuscany (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Siege Courageous (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. African Gold (Akshay) 1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. An eye catching display. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Eased up in the last part. Rodney (B.R. Kumar), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They moved fluently. Castaneda (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Disciple (Antony), Decoy (B.R. Kumar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ricardo (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Moved attractively

1400m: Chagall (G. Vivek), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Anadale (rb), Pharazon (Rozario) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. They are in fine trim. Vafadar (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. A fine display. Brilliant Blue (Likith) 1-45, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Monterio (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Impressed. Redefined (Akshay) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. A good display.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.