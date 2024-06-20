Amazing Stride, Champions Way, Samurai Blue, Del Mar, Calistoga and Royal Mysore excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 20).

Inner sand

600m: Meghann (Sai Kiran) 40. Moved well. Martha (G. Vivek) 39.5. In fine trim. The Golden Dream (rb), Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Ravi) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Magical Bay (Naveen K) 39.5. Shaped well. Sensational (Salman K), Totally Epic (rb) 40.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Krystallos (Shreyas) 1-8, 600/40.5. In fine trim. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Perfect Legend (Sai Kiran) 1-8, 600/38.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Silicon Star (Sai Kiran) 1-7, 600/39. They strode out well.

1200m: Royal Mysore (P. Trevor) 1-19.5, 1,000/1-5, 600/39.5. A fine display. Macron (rb) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Moved well. Own Legacy (Vishal B) 1-20.5, 1,000/1-5.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand

600m: Tigerking (P. Mani) 43. Stretched out well. Flash (Vishal B) 43. Extended. Sweet Delight (R. Pradeep) 44. Worked well. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 43. Moved impressively. Star Admiral (Vishal B) 41. Stretched out well. Lex Luthor (rb) 45. Easy. Majesticmerlin (S.J. Moulin) 44.5. Moved freely. Treat (Jagadeesh) 43.5. Easy. Joyful Spirit (Sai Kiran) 44.5. Worked well. Aherne (Hindu S) 46. Easy. Zebula (S.J. Moulin) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 43. Pleased. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 43. Impressed. Bharat (rb) 46. Easy. Ahead Of The Curve (Suraj) 46. Shaped well. Golden Legend (B.R. Kumar) 43.5. Moved well.

1000m: Divine Art (Suraj) 1-16, 600/43. Moved fluently. Ice Storm (Rajesh K) 1-13, 600/44.5. Worked well. Step To Destiny (Vishal B), Striking Eyes (G. Vivek) 1-16, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Rise And Reign (Suraj), Verrazzano (Shinde) 1-15, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-16, 600/43. Pleased. Calistoga (Afroz), Oliver’s Mount (Abhay S) 1-12, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Channigaraya (G. Vivek), Golden Time (rg) 1-13, 600/42. They moved attractively. Priceless Gold (Shinde) 1-14, 600/43. In fine condition. Del Mar (Tauseef) 1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively. Amazing Stride (D. Patel), Final Call (S.J. Moulin) 1-16, 600/42. Former moved fluently and finished three lengths ahead. Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 1-11, 600/41. A fine display. Super Marvella (rb), Quick Witted (rb) 1-16, 600/45. They finished together. Cat Whiskers (Vishal B) 1-14, 600/42.5. Stretched. Spirit Dancer (Vishal B), Wild Cannon (rb) 1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Grizzly (Sai Kiran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Pride’s Prince (Jagadeesh) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Secret Saint (Abhay S), Kalki (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. They moved fluently. Puranjaya (Rayan), Chotipari (Sai Kiran) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. They are in fine trim.

1400m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Lauterbrunnen (rb) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Santissimo (P. Trevor), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Champions Way (Suraj) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. A fine display. Constable (J. Chinoy), Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. They moved with plenty in hand.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Double Vision (Shreyas) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 56. Jumped out well. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-40, (1,400-600) 57.5. Jumped out smartly. High Opinion (rb), Princess Gold (Ikram) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished distance ahead. Asher (Chetan K), My Vision (Arvind K) 1-41, (1,400-600) 58.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-38, (1,400-600) 57. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 59. Jumped out well.