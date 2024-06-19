ADVERTISEMENT

John Wick, Global Influence, Excellent Lass shine

Published - June 19, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

ADVERTISEMENT

John Wick, Global Influence, Excellent Lass, Agnostic, Tignanello and Mister Brown shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 19).

Inner sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Measure Of Time (Rayan) 39.5. Strode out well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Chiraag (rb), Superhero (rb) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. They finished level.

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Meropi (Tejeshwar) 44. Moved freely. Slainte (Hindu S) 43. In fine trim. Anadale (rb) 45.5. Moved on the bit. A Star Is Born (Tejeshwar) 46. Handy. Queen Of Kings (Jagadeesh), Bold act (Prabhakaran) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Concept (Shinde) 45. Shaped well.

1000m: Casteel (Suraj) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/40. An eye catching display. Woman At War (D. Patel) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Southern Power (Rayan) 1-16, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lady Sunshine (Darshan), Dona Sienna (Abhay S) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ultimate Striker (rb), King Of War (Vivek) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Breeze Bluster (Vishal B), Sling Shot (Koshi K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Global Influence (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In pink of condition. Priceless Prince (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Tignanello (Rozario), Mister Brown (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They pleased. Magnus (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine condition.

1400m: Brilliant Blue (Rozario), Victor Hugo (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. An impressive pair. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US