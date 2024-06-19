GIFT a SubscriptionGift
John Wick, Global Influence, Excellent Lass shine

Published - June 19, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Racing Correspondent

BENGALURU

John Wick, Global Influence, Excellent Lass, Agnostic, Tignanello and Mister Brown shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 19).

Inner sand:

600m: Measure Of Time (Rayan) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Chiraag (rb), Superhero (rb) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. They finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Meropi (Tejeshwar) 44. Moved freely. Slainte (Hindu S) 43. In fine trim. Anadale (rb) 45.5. Moved on the bit. A Star Is Born (Tejeshwar) 46. Handy. Queen Of Kings (Jagadeesh), Bold act (Prabhakaran) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Concept (Shinde) 45. Shaped well.

1000m: Casteel (Suraj) 1-16, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Agnostic (P. Trevor) 1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/40. An eye catching display. Woman At War (D. Patel) 1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Southern Power (Rayan) 1-16, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. Lady Sunshine (Darshan), Dona Sienna (Abhay S) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ultimate Striker (rb), King Of War (Vivek) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Breeze Bluster (Vishal B), Sling Shot (Koshi K) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. They finished together. Global Influence (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. A good display. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In pink of condition. Priceless Prince (Shinde), Imperial Star (Suraj) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Tignanello (Rozario), Mister Brown (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They pleased. Magnus (Rayan) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. In fine condition.

1400m: Brilliant Blue (Rozario), Victor Hugo (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. An impressive pair. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand.

