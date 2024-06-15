Val D’ Aran, Jade, Evaldo, Santissimo, Mansa Musa and Supernatural caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 15).

Inner sand

600m: Magical Bay (rb) 40. Easy.

1000m: Aquastic (P. Trevor) 1-7.5, 600/39. Strode out well. Avon (R. Pradeep) 1-10.5, 600/39.5. In fine trim. Phoenomenon (Mark), English Bay (Tousif) 1-10, 600/40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand

600m: Bowen (Mark), Super Bold (Tousif) 44.5. They finished together. Queen Of Kyiv (Suraj) 44. Shaped well. Alexandria (rb) 43. Moved well. Noble Cause (Mark) 44. Strode out well. Bourbonaire (Saddam H), Imperial Star (Suraj) 45. They finished together. My Visionary (Jagadeesh), Asher (Chetan K.) 44.5. They worked well. Cordelia (G. Vivek) 42.5. Pleased. Lady Godiva (Chetan K.) 45. Easy.

1000m: Queen Of Kings (Jagadeesh), Bold Act (Salman K) 1-13.5, 600/44. Latter moved impressively. Star Concept (Shinde) 1-16, 600/44. In fine shape. Evaldo (Mudassar) 1-14, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Double Scotch (Chetan K), My Vision (Arvind) 1-16, 600/44.5. They finished level. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. A good display. Golden Light (Akshay) 1-15.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Icy Wind (Vivek), Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/43. They worked well. Gold Ride (S.J. Moulin) 1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Wonderland (Rozario), Mandarino (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. They moved freely. Ricardo (Antony) 1-11, 600/41.5. Impressed. Decoy (B.R. Kumar) 1-14.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Alsvior (Arvind) 1-12, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Val D’ Aran (S.J. Moulin) 1-14, 600/41. A good display. Blue God (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Victor Hugo (rb), Brilliant Blue (Rozario) 1-13.5, 600/45. They finished together. Aldgate (rb) 1-10, 600/41. Moved fluently. Disciple (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/41.5. One to note. Maple Leaf (Mark) 1-14.5, 600/45.5. In fine condition. Aldila (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/44. Worked well. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-13, 600/43. In fine trim.

1200m: Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. In fine shape. Elveden (rb), Yannick (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Czar (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Trevalius (P. Vikram) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. Impressed. Don Carlos (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Aherne (Neeraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved well. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Santissimo (P. Trevor), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. River Of Gold (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Balmoral (J. Chinoy) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Emeraldo (rb), Augusto (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rise And Reign (Jagadeesh), Verrazzano (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. African Gold (Akshay), Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former showed out. Nyx (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Casteel (Suraj), Ahead Of The Curve (Shinde) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Divine Art (Suraj), Priceless Prince (Neeraj) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Latter started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Auspicious Queen (Rajesh K), Lauterbrunnen (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Jade (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. A fine display. Greeley (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Galahad (Akshay) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,0001-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased. Fearless Joey (Shinde), Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former joined at 600m and finished level. West Brook (Akshay) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved nicely. Constable (J. Chinoy), Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. They put up a fine display. Cape Wickham (P. Vikram) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Impressed. Mansa Musa (J. Chinoy), Chagall (G. Vivek) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A pleasing display.

