ADVERTISEMENT

Excellent Lass, Global Influence, Channigaraya, Trakila, Santissimo and Kalki shine

Published - June 13, 2024 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Excellent Lass, Global Influence, Channigaraya, Trakila, Santissimo and Kalki shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

600m: Alexandria (Arshad) 45. Easy. Super Marvella (rb), Devils Magic (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 46. They moved freely. Champions Way (Yash) 45. Handy. Bharat (rb) 44. Strode out well. Liv In The Mist (F. Ansari) 45. Shaped well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Trakila (Yash), Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-16, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Helios (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Kalki (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Golden Legend (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Global Influence (Yash) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/41.5. They moved attractively.

1400m: Santissimo (P. Trevor), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Channigaraya (G. Vivek), Golden Time (M. Naveen) 1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Former showed out.

Gate practice -- Inner sand:

1400m: Agnostic (Abhasy S), Secret Saint (Darshan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. They jumped out smartly. Ancient History (R. Pradeep), Amusing (Arshad) 1-41, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Golden Gallery (Vivek), Feeling Good (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Flight On (P. Trevor), Michiko (Antony) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. They took a smart jump and finished together.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US