Excellent Lass, Global Influence, Channigaraya, Trakila, Santissimo and Kalki shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 13).

Outer sand

600m: Alexandria (Arshad) 45. Easy. Super Marvella (rb), Devils Magic (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 46. They moved freely. Champions Way (Yash) 45. Handy. Bharat (rb) 44. Strode out well. Liv In The Mist (F. Ansari) 45. Shaped well.

1000m: Trakila (Yash), Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-16, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Helios (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Kalki (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Golden Legend (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Global Influence (Yash) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/41.5. They moved attractively.

1400m: Santissimo (P. Trevor), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Channigaraya (G. Vivek), Golden Time (M. Naveen) 1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Former showed out.

Gate practice -- Inner sand:

1400m: Agnostic (Abhasy S), Secret Saint (Darshan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. They jumped out smartly. Ancient History (R. Pradeep), Amusing (Arshad) 1-41, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Golden Gallery (Vivek), Feeling Good (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Flight On (P. Trevor), Michiko (Antony) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. They took a smart jump and finished together.

