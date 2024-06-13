GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Excellent Lass, Global Influence, Channigaraya, Trakila, Santissimo and Kalki shine

Published - June 13, 2024 05:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Excellent Lass, Global Influence, Channigaraya, Trakila, Santissimo and Kalki shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (June 13).

Outer sand

600m: Alexandria (Arshad) 45. Easy. Super Marvella (rb), Devils Magic (rb) 46. They moved on the bit. Lex Luthor (rb), Majesticmerlin (Saddam H) 46. They moved freely. Champions Way (Yash) 45. Handy. Bharat (rb) 44. Strode out well. Liv In The Mist (F. Ansari) 45. Shaped well.

1000m: Trakila (Yash), Third Avenue (Tejeshwar) 1-16, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Helios (Akshay) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Kalki (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Golden Legend (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Excellent Lass (Suraj), Global Influence (Yash) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/41.5. They moved attractively.

1400m: Santissimo (P. Trevor), Tiepolo (J. Chinoy) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They moved impressively. Channigaraya (G. Vivek), Golden Time (M. Naveen) 1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/46.5. Former showed out.

Gate practice -- Inner sand:

1400m: Agnostic (Abhasy S), Secret Saint (Darshan) 1-37, (1,400-600) 54.5. They jumped out smartly. Ancient History (R. Pradeep), Amusing (Arshad) 1-41, (1,400-600) 56.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Golden Gallery (Vivek), Feeling Good (rb) 1-36.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Flight On (P. Trevor), Michiko (Antony) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. They took a smart jump and finished together.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.