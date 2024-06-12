ADVERTISEMENT

Elfin Knight, Ranquelino, Siddharth and Amreli excel

Published - June 12, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Elfin Knight, Ranquelino, Siddharth and Amreli excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 12).

Outer sand

600m: Last Wish (rb) 44. Moved well. Sweet Delight (A. Velu), Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Greeley (rb) 45.5. Easy. Princess Gold (Ikram K) 46. Moved freely. Amreli (Arvind) 43. Pleased.

1200m: Ultimate Striker (Vivek), Sling Shot (G. Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Livemore (Abhay S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part. Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Shadow Of The Moon (Afroz), Hurricane Bay (Abhay S) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They impressed while the former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Calistoga (Afroz), Oliver’s Mount (Abhay S) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Siddharth (Akshay) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victor Hugo (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

