GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Elfin Knight, Ranquelino, Siddharth and Amreli excel

Published - June 12, 2024 05:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Elfin Knight, Ranquelino, Siddharth and Amreli excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 12).

Outer sand

600m: Last Wish (rb) 44. Moved well. Sweet Delight (A. Velu), Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Greeley (rb) 45.5. Easy. Princess Gold (Ikram K) 46. Moved freely. Amreli (Arvind) 43. Pleased.

1200m: Ultimate Striker (Vivek), Sling Shot (G. Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Livemore (Abhay S) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part. Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-28, 1,000/1-14, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Shadow Of The Moon (Afroz), Hurricane Bay (Abhay S) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They impressed while the former started two lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Calistoga (Afroz), Oliver’s Mount (Abhay S) 1-46, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Siddharth (Akshay) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victor Hugo (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.