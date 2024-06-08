GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 08, 2024 05:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Aldgate, Nyx, Magnetic, African Gold, Golden Light and Xaily caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 8).

Outer sand: 600m: Carat Love (Vishal B), Hyder (rb) 45. They moved on the bit. Double Scotch (Chetan K), My Visionary (rb) 44. They moved well. Disciple (Antony) 44. Shaped well. Monteverdi (Antony) 44. Moved freely. Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Icy Wind (Vivek) 45. They moved together.

1000m: Aldila (antony) 1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Aldgate (rb) 1-9, 600/41. An impressive display. Seventh Samurai (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/42. Pleased. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/41.5. Impressed. Galahad (Shreyas) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/41. Moved impressively. Mriga (Vishal B), Rightly Noble (rb) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ricardo (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/42. In fine shape. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/42. In good shape. Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well.

1200m: Star Of Nature (Abhay S), Golden Gazelle (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Stravinsky (rb), Wonderland (Rozario) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They are in fine trim. Golden Light (R. Pradeep) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. An eye catching display. Nyx (S.J. Moulin) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. In pink of condition. Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41. A fine display. Rapidus (Darshan), Divine Prophecy (Abhay S) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Czar (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Decoy (Antony), Elveden (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. They moved impressively. Yannick (rb), Westlake (Antony) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Xaily (Indrajeet) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved fluently. Elpenor (Darshan) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

