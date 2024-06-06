John Wick, Positano, Helios, Agnostic and Channigaraya impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (June 6).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1000m: Debonair (Rayan) 1-9, 600/40. Strode out well. Majesticmerlin (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

600m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved well. Chotipari (Rayan), Puranjaya (rb) 46. They moved freely. Val D’Aron (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Lauternbrunnen (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Agnostic (Abhay S) 1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-14.5, 600/40. An eye catching display. Grizzly (rb) 1-15, 600/43.5. Extended. Peridot (rb), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-12, 600/44. They finished together. Helios (S.J. Moulin) 1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Alsvior (Arvind K) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Positano (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Channigaraya (Antony), Golden Time (rg) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1400m: Prime Abbess (D. Patel), Desert Goddess (Antony) 1-44, (1,400-600) 53.5. They jumped out well. Siege Courageous (R. Girish), Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54.5. They finished level. Royal Mysore (Naveen K), Redefined (S. Shareef) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53. They took a good jump and finished level. Double Vision (Shreyas), Joyful Spirit (Sai Kiran) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. They jumped out smartly. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Southern Force (Saddam H) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished six lengths ahead. Magnus (Arshad), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Altamonte (Salman K), My Space (Vivek) 1-43, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Wild Cannon (Vishal B), Spirit Dancer (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.