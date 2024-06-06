GIFT a SubscriptionGift
John Wick, Positano, Helios impress

Updated - June 06, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 05:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

John Wick, Positano, Helios, Agnostic and Channigaraya impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (June 6).

Inner sand

1000m: Debonair (Rayan) 1-9, 600/40. Strode out well. Majesticmerlin (rb) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Stretched out well.

Outer sand

600m: Ancient History (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved well. Chotipari (Rayan), Puranjaya (rb) 46. They moved freely. Val D’Aron (rb) 45. Moved on the bit. Lauternbrunnen (rb), Ice Storm (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Agnostic (Abhay S) 1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 1-14.5, 600/40. An eye catching display. Grizzly (rb) 1-15, 600/43.5. Extended. Peridot (rb), Tripitaka (Rozario) 1-12, 600/44. They finished together. Helios (S.J. Moulin) 1-11, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1200m: Alsvior (Arvind K) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up. Positano (Shreyas) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Moved fluently. Channigaraya (Antony), Golden Time (rg) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1400m: Prime Abbess (D. Patel), Desert Goddess (Antony) 1-44, (1,400-600) 53.5. They jumped out well. Siege Courageous (R. Girish), Knotty Charmer (Chetan K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54.5. They finished level. Royal Mysore (Naveen K), Redefined (S. Shareef) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53. They took a good jump and finished level. Double Vision (Shreyas), Joyful Spirit (Sai Kiran) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. They jumped out smartly. Measure Of Time (Rayan), Southern Force (Saddam H) 1-35, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished six lengths ahead. Magnus (Arshad), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished distance ahead. Altamonte (Salman K), My Space (Vivek) 1-43, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Wild Cannon (Vishal B), Spirit Dancer (rb) 1-45.5, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

