Elfin Knight, Ranquelino, Golden Gallery, Perfect Striker, The Milenium Force and Feeling Good excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (June 5).

Outer sand

600m: The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), Ultimate Striker (Vishal B) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Bestindentification (Sai Kiran), Divine Protector (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved on the bit. Glow In the Dark (R. Ravi), The Golden Dream (Sai Kiran) 45.5. They worked well. Sweet Delight (Ajinkya), Ardakan (R. Pradeep) 44. Former finished ten lengths ahead.

1000m: Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. Pleased. Isabelle (rb) 1-15, 600/46. Easy. Anadale (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep), Ranquelino (Ajinkya) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Kalki (Abhay S), Secret Saint (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved impressively. Shadow Of The Moon (Afroz), Hurricane Bay (Abhay S) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/43.5. They finished together. Golden Gallery (G. Vivek), Ultimate Striker (Vishal B) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They impressed. Feeling Good (Vivek), Sling Shot (Ajinkya) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Huntingdon (Afroz), Livemore (Abhay S) 1-47, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Calistoga (Afroz), Oliver’s Mount (Abhay S) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead.

