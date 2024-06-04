ADVERTISEMENT

Ramiel, Masato and Spark Is Back please

Published - June 04, 2024 05:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Ramiel, Masato and Spark Is Back pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 4).

Outer sand

600m: Cordelia (G. Vivek), Jade (J. Chinoy) 45. They moved on the bit. Third Avenue (Tejeshwar), Trakila (Yash) 43.5. They moved impressively. Meropi (Tejeshwar) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Dona Sienna (Abhay S) 1-14.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Lady Sunshine (Abhay S) 1-15, 600/44. Worked impressively.

1200m: Ramiel (Abhay S) 1-29, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Blues Ballad (Sai Kiran) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Eased up.

1400m: Oliver’s Mount (Saqlain) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 55.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1200m: Brilliant Blue (rb), Tignanello (rb), Mister Brown (Rozario) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 46. They jumped out well. My Challenger (rb), Clarity (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. They took a level jump and finished together. Quick Witted (Shreyas), Royal Whisper (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 46. They jumped out well. Masato (Antony), Monterio (Sai Kiran) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished ten lengths ahead. Pharazon (rb), Victoria Hugo (Rozario) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 42. They took a good jump and finished level. Michiko (Antony) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 45. Took a smart jump. Spark Is Back (Sai Kiran), Katsu (Antony), Makato (M. Naveen) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. Spark Is Back impressed.

