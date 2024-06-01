African Gold, Royal Mysore, Never Give In, West Brook, Aldgate and The Leader shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 1).

Inner Sand

600m: The Intruder (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Del Aviz (Darshan) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well.

1200m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. In fine trim.

Outer sand

600m: Carat Love (Vishal B), Hyder (P. Ramesh) 45. They moved freely. Solo Prince (rb), Youre Gorgeous (Arvind K) 43.5. They finished level. Czar (Antony) 43.5. In fine shape. Tesorino (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Pleased.

1000m: Devils Magic (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Strode out well. Decoy (Antony) 1-14.5, 600/45. Moved well. Aldgate (rb) 1-11, 600/42. Moved attractively. Rodney (Rozario), Wonderland (rb) 1-15, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Never Give In (Antony) 1-12, 600/41.5. A fine display. Aldila (Antony) 1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (Rozario) 1-15, 600/45. They moved together. Alexandria (Arshad) 1-15.5, 600/45. Worked well. Del Mar (M.B. Qureshi) 1-14.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Magical Bay (Chetan K), Scarlet Lady (Naveen K) 1-14.5, 600/47. They eased up in the last part. Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 1-12, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Altamonte (Vivek) 1-16, 600/43.5. They finished level. Knotty Charmer (P. Trevor) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Royal Mysore (S. Sunil) 1-11, 600/42. A fine display. Siege Courageous (Girish) 1-14, 600/44. Moved freely. Nyx (Darshan) 1-14.5, 600/44. In fine condition

1200m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Michiko (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. In fine trim. LG’s Star (Ajinkya), Connecting Dots (Vivek) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former moved attractively. Top Of The Line (Vivek), Step to Destiny (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Former showed out. Magnetic (Ajinkya) 1-27, 1,000/1-1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Jersey King (Mark) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Pleased. Balmoral (J. Chinoy) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. In fine shape. Golden Legend (S. Shareef) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well. Redefined (P. Trevor) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. An eye catching display. Vivaldo (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Ricardo (Antony) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Mandarino (Rozario) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. West Brook (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Last Wish (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Westlake (Antony), Elveden (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: The Leader (B. Paswan) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved attractively.