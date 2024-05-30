ADVERTISEMENT

Yukan, Aherne and Vyasa impress

Published - May 30, 2024 05:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Yukan, Aherne and Vyasa impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 30).

Inner sand

600m: Domina (Ramesh K), Dona Sienna (Abhay S) 39. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: Invincible (R. Pradeep) 1-8.5, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

Outer sand

600m: Monterio (Antony) 44. In fine trim. Sekhmet (rb), Mayne Magic (Saddam H) 45.5. They finished level

1000m: Regal Reality (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/44.5. Worked well. Armstrong (Rayan) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/41.5. Moved attractively. Helios (P. Trevor) 1-14, 600/44. In fine condition.

1200m: Aherne (D. Patel) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased. Felisa (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1400m: Yukan (Shreyas), Don Corlos (Darshan), Aquamatic (B. Paswan) 1-34, (1,400-600) 53.5. Yukan impressed. Crimson Flame (S.J. Moulin) 1-44, (1,400-600) 54.5. Jumped out well. Golden Time (P. Surya), Channigaraya (Rozario) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished four lengths ahead. Double Scotch (Chetan K), My Visionary (Arvind K) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished five lengths ahead. All Attractive (P. Ramesh), Madam Rich (Vishal B) 1-41, (1,400-600) 56.5. They jumped out smartly. Lady Godiva (Chetan K), Tankinika (Jagadeesh), My Space (Vivek) 1-41, (1,400-600) 54.5. Lady Godiva Pleased.

