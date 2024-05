BENGALURU: Alsvior and Masato pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Emeraldo (rb) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

1000m: Masato (Antony) 1-13, 600/42. Moved fluently. Alsvior (Arvind K) 1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively.

1200m: Magical Bay (S. Shareef) 1-33, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Monteverdi (Antony) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.

Outer sand: May 26:

600m: Priceless Gold (rb) 45.5. Easy. Rock Bank (Antony) 45.5. Moved freely. Alsvior (Arvind K) 45.5. Handy.

1000m: High Opinion (rb) 1-13.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Aos Si (Abhay S) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. In fine condition. Star Of Night (rb), Golden Gazelle (Abhay S) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Divine Prophecy (Abhay S), Siddharth (rb) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.