year
Rapidus, Stellantis, Xaily, Yukan shine

Published - May 23, 2024 05:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Rapidus, Stellantis, Xaily, Yukan, Mystical Air and The Leader shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 23).

Inner sand:

600m: Gallon Of My Love (M. Naveen), Dhanteras (R. Ravi) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Mericle Beauty (R. Ravi), Super Veloce (M. Naveen) 40.5. They moved well. The Milenium Force (R. Pradeep), Continues (M. Naveen) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep), Oxytocin (R. Ravi) 1-8, 600/39.5. Former showed out. Glow In The Dark (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39. Stretched out well. Sling Shot (G. Vivek), Feeling Good (Vishal B.) 1-8, 600/40. They finished level. Blues Ballad (M. Naveen) 1-11, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Instructor (M. Naveen), Sienna Princess (R. Ravi) 1-8.5, 600/40. Former finished two lengths ahead. Divine Protector (R. Pradeep), Supercharge (M. Naveen) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 43. Pleased. Phoenix Surprise (rb), Sea Kalakar (Ikram K) 45. They finished together. Sea Jack (rb) 44. Worked well. Divine Prophecy (Abhay S) 45.5. Moved freely. Golden Gazelle (rb) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Sea Blush (Ikram K), Sea Diamond (rb) 1-15, 600/45. They moved freely.

1200m: Rapidus (Akshay) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Moved fluently. Stellantis (P. Trevor) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Yukan (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1400m: Golden Time (M. Naveen), Channigaraya (Antony) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Xaily (Shreyas), Mescalito (J. Chinoy) 1-43, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Mystical Air (Rayan), Don Carlos (J. Chinoy) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Gate practice:

Inner sand:

1400m: The Leader (B. Paswan), Count Basie (J. Chinoy) 1-34, (1,400-600) 51. Former finished about a distance front. Rodney (rb), Sunlit Path (rb), Stravinsky (Salman K) 1-39, (1,400-600) 54.5. First two named were the pick. Torobravo (rb), Wonderland (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Bleue Dali (rb), Free To Play (Antony) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 53.5. They jumped out well. Mandarino (rb), Tripitaka (rb), Peridot (Salman K) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 54. First named impressed. Gismo (P. Mani) 1-38.5, (1,400-600) 50.5. Jumped out smartly. Flash (Vishal B), Southern Dynasty (rb) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 54. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Wild Cannon (Vishal B), Noble Ruler (rb) 1-47.5 (1,400-600) 59. Latter finished distance ahead.

