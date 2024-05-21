Agnostic, Kalki, Secret Saint, Puranjaya, Grizzly and Aherne pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (May 21).

Inner sand:

1000m: Sassy (J. Chinoy) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Martha (rb) 44.5. Moved freely. The Leader (P. Trevor) 46.5. Moved on the bit. Aherne (D. Patel) 43. In fine shape. Torobravo (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Mister Brown (rb), Dr Ash (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Kalki (Abhay S), Secret Saint (P. Trevor) 1-13, 600/43.5. They impressed. Lady Sunshine (Abhay S) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Agnostic (Abhay S) 1-12, 600/43. Moved attractively.

1200m: Puranjaya (rb), Grizzly (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. They moved fluently.

1400m: Felisa (rb) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy.

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Forever Royal (rb), Loveisgod (rb) 1-36, (1,200-600) 49.5. They jumped out well. Chiraag (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out smartly. Tigerking (rb), Amazing Luck (P. Mani) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished six lengths ahead. Joon (rb), Star Admiral (Vishal B) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Selection (rb), Chotipari (Rayan) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Cat Whiskers (Vishal B), Brave Majesty (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished well ahead.

Outer sand -- May 20:

600m: Aos Si (Abhay S) 46. Moved freely.

1200m: Evaldo (G. Vivek) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display.

Outer sand -- May 19:

600m: Aos Si (Abhay S) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Cat Whiskers (rb) 43.5. In fine trim.

