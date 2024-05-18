ADVERTISEMENT

Corinthian, Lockheed, Never Give In impress

Published - May 18, 2024 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Corinthian, Lockheed, Never Give In, Divine Prophecy, Golden Light and Don Carlos impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 18).

Inner sand

1200m: Kalamitsi (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 42. Moved fluently. Helios (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Elveden (Antony) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Never Give In (Antony) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Felisa (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Golden Light (Akshay) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Golden Peaks (Akshay) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Memorable Time (Vishal B), Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rodney (rb), Torobravo (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They moved freely. Greeley (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Handy. River Of Gold (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victoria Hugo (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Divine Prophecy (Abhay S), Siddharth (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Vafadar (Indrajeet), Don Carlos (Akshay) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Mandarino (rb), Wonderland (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved impressively. Stravinsky (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Corinthian (J. Chinoy) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In pink of condition. Golden Gazelle (Abhay S), Star Of Night (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Balmoral (Akshay) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up in the last part.

