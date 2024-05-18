GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Corinthian, Lockheed, Never Give In impress

Published - May 18, 2024 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Corinthian, Lockheed, Never Give In, Divine Prophecy, Golden Light and Don Carlos impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 18).

Inner sand

1200m: Kalamitsi (J. Chinoy) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Ravishing Form (R. Pradeep) 42. Moved fluently. Helios (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Elveden (Antony) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Never Give In (Antony) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Lockheed (R. Pradeep) 1-16, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Felisa (rb) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Golden Light (Akshay) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Golden Peaks (Akshay) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Memorable Time (Vishal B), Breeze Bluster (G. Vivek) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead. Rodney (rb), Torobravo (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. They moved freely. Greeley (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Handy. River Of Gold (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victoria Hugo (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved on the bit. Divine Prophecy (Abhay S), Siddharth (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Vafadar (Indrajeet), Don Carlos (Akshay) 1-46, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Latter started two lengths behind and finished level. Mandarino (rb), Wonderland (rb) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They moved impressively. Stravinsky (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Corinthian (J. Chinoy) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. In pink of condition. Golden Gazelle (Abhay S), Star Of Night (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Balmoral (Akshay) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59. Eased up in the last part.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.