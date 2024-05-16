ADVERTISEMENT

Amazing Ruler, Desert Kingdom impress

Published - May 16, 2024 05:28 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Amazing Ruler, Desert Kingdom, Amazing Stride and Evaldo impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 16).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand

1000m: Avon (R. Pradeep) 1-10, 600/39.5. Worked well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Vyasa (R. Pradeep) 44. Shaped well. Emphatic (Antony), Desert Goddess (D. Patel) 45.5. They moved freely. Desert Kingdom (D. Patel), Amazing Stride (Antony) 43. They moved attractively. Thewhisperquietly (Tousif), Anzac Pipernal (Mark) 46. They moved on the bit. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 46. Easy. Lady Godiva (Chetan K) 46. Moved freely. Makoto (M. Naveen) 44. In fine condition. Masaki (Sai Kiran), Spark Is Back (Antony) 44.5. They finished together.

1000m: Global Influence (rb), Star Hanour (Suraj) 1-15.5, 600/43. They moved impressively.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Evaldo (Chetan K) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Mystical Air (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice -- inner sand

1400m: Golden Time (Darshan), Channigaraya (Antony) 1-39, (1,400-600) 51.5. They took a good jump and finished level. Amazing Ruler (Vishal B), Fast Pace (Shreyas) 1-35, (1,400-600) 51.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US