African Gold, Finley, West Brook, Nyx, Irish Rockstar and Elfin Knight shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 15).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Kyiv (Ashok) 45. Moved on the bit. Casteel (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Aos Si (Abhay S) 46. Easy. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 40.5. A pleasing display. Bourbonaire (Prabhakaran) 46. Handy. Jully (B. Paswan) 46. Strode out well. Divine Art (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Greeley (rb) 46. In fine trim. Ancient History (A. Velu) 45. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Tesorino (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-14, 600/44. Pleased. Magical Bay (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1200m: Nyx (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Finley (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Rapidus (Akshay), Ilene (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They moved impressively. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor), Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Crimson Flame (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1400m: West Brook (Akshay) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A good display. Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59.5. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Count Basie (J. Chinoy), Complete Package (Antony) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. The Leader (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Champions Way (Ashok), Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Starry Embrace (Shinde), Sensational (Salman K) 1-37.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ahead Of The Curve (Tejeshwar), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out smartly. Feeling Good (Vishal B), Mystical Forest (Darshan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand -- May 14:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Selection (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Chotipari (rb), Puranjaya (Darshan) 1-17, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1200m: Xaily (J. Chinoy), Rapidus (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Positano (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Sassy (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.