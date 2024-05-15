ADVERTISEMENT

African Gold, Finley shine

Published - May 15, 2024 05:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

African Gold, Finley, West Brook, Nyx, Irish Rockstar and Elfin Knight shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 15).

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Of Kyiv (Ashok) 45. Moved on the bit. Casteel (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Aos Si (Abhay S) 46. Easy. African Gold (R. Pradeep) 40.5. A pleasing display. Bourbonaire (Prabhakaran) 46. Handy. Jully (B. Paswan) 46. Strode out well. Divine Art (Suraj) 45.5. Moved freely. Greeley (rb) 46. In fine trim. Ancient History (A. Velu) 45. Moved well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Tesorino (P. Trevor) 1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Ranquelino (Akshay) 1-14, 600/44. Pleased. Magical Bay (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Nyx (Darshan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Impressed. Finley (Shreyas) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Stellantis (Darshan) 1-27, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Rapidus (Akshay), Ilene (P. Trevor) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. They moved impressively. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor), Elfin Knight (R. Pradeep) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. They moved fluently. Crimson Flame (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1400m: West Brook (Akshay) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. A good display. Pharazon (rb) 1-46.5, (1,400-600) 59.5. Easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gate practice -- inner sand:

1200m: Count Basie (J. Chinoy), Complete Package (Antony) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41. Former finished eight lengths ahead. The Leader (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Champions Way (Ashok), Star Glory (Prabhakaran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Starry Embrace (Shinde), Sensational (Salman K) 1-37.5, (1,200-600) 47.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Ahead Of The Curve (Tejeshwar), Verrazzano (Suraj) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out smartly. Feeling Good (Vishal B), Mystical Forest (Darshan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand -- May 14:

ADVERTISEMENT

600m: Selection (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Chotipari (rb), Puranjaya (Darshan) 1-17, 600/45.5. They finished together.

1200m: Xaily (J. Chinoy), Rapidus (Darshan) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished level. Positano (Akshay) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Sassy (Akshay) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved impressively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US