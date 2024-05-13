Galahad and Mescalito excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (May 13).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Your Gorgeous (R. Pradeep) 40. Strode out well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

600m: Star Admiral (Vishal B) 44. Shaped well. Joon (Vishal B) 46. Easy. Golden Gazelle (Abhay S), Star Of Night (rb) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Siddharth (Abhay S), Divine Prophecy (rb) 1-16, 600/45. They moved freely. Sassy (J. Chinoy) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well. 1200m: Mescalito (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Nyx (Darshan) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Galahad (Indrajeet) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A fine display. Positano (Shreyas) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

May 12: 600m: Blues Ballad (rb) 46. Easy. Supercharge (M. Naveen) 46. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.