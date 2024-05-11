ADVERTISEMENT

El Asesino, Corinthian, Golden Light, The Leader and Golden Peakes impress

Published - May 11, 2024 05:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

El Asesino, Corinthian, Golden Light, The Leader and Golden Peakes impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 11).

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

1000m: Kalamitsi (J. Chinoy) 1-5.5, 600/39. Pleased. Superhero (Salman K), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-9, 600/39.5. They worked well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outer sand:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

600m: Global Influence (Ashok) 45. Moved well. Thewhisperquietly (Mark) 46. Easy. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved impressively. River Of Gold (A. Velu) 43.5. Moved attractively. Jersey King (Mark), Art Of Romance (Tousif K) 44.5. They finished level. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victor Hugo (rb) 46. Moved freely. 

1000m: Armstrong (Rayan), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Mandarino (rb), Wonderland (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Aherne (Mark) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Defence Counsel (D. Patel), Noble Cause (Mark) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Roman Knight (Tousif K) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Treasure Chest (Mark) 1-16, 600/44. Moved impressively. Golden Light (A. Velu) 1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. 

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. The Leader (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ricardo (Antony) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Felisa (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Corinthian (Shreyas), Don Carlos (J. Chinoy) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Magnus (Rayan), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved together. 

1400m: Rodney (rb), Torobravo (rb) 1-46, 1,2001-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They are in fine trim. Czar (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

ADVERTISEMENT

May 10:

600m: Siddharth (Abhay S), Divine Prophecy (rb) 45. They moved freely. 

1000m: Amazing Ruler (P. Ramesh) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. 

1400m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Yukan (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US