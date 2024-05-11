GIFT a SubscriptionGift
El Asesino, Corinthian, Golden Light, The Leader and Golden Peakes impress

Published - May 11, 2024 05:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

El Asesino, Corinthian, Golden Light, The Leader and Golden Peakes impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 11).

Inner sand:

1000m: Kalamitsi (J. Chinoy) 1-5.5, 600/39. Pleased. Superhero (Salman K), Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-9, 600/39.5. They worked well.

Outer sand:

600m: Global Influence (Ashok) 45. Moved well. Thewhisperquietly (Mark) 46. Easy. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Moved impressively. River Of Gold (A. Velu) 43.5. Moved attractively. Jersey King (Mark), Art Of Romance (Tousif K) 44.5. They finished level. Brilliant Blue (rb), Victor Hugo (rb) 46. Moved freely. 

1000m: Armstrong (Rayan), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-15, 600/44.5. They finished together. Mandarino (rb), Wonderland (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. They shaped well. Aherne (Mark) 1-16.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Defence Counsel (D. Patel), Noble Cause (Mark) 1-16.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Roman Knight (Tousif K) 1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Treasure Chest (Mark) 1-16, 600/44. Moved impressively. Golden Light (A. Velu) 1-13, 600/43.5. Pleased. 

1200m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. The Leader (B. Paswan), Southernaristocrat (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former finished five lengths ahead. Ricardo (Antony) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Felisa (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Corinthian (Shreyas), Don Carlos (J. Chinoy) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/41.5. Former showed out. Synthesis (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Magnus (Rayan), Southern Power (Salman K) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. They moved together. 

1400m: Rodney (rb), Torobravo (rb) 1-46, 1,2001-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. They are in fine trim. Czar (Antony) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

May 10:

600m: Siddharth (Abhay S), Divine Prophecy (rb) 45. They moved freely. 

1000m: Amazing Ruler (P. Ramesh) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Tehani (Shreyas) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. 

1400m: El Asesino (Shreyas) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit. Yukan (Shreyas) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Eased up in the last part.

horse racing

