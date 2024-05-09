ADVERTISEMENT

Finley, West Brook, Mystical Air and Rapidus excel

Published - May 09, 2024 05:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Finley, West Brook, Mystical Air and Rapidus excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 9).

Outer sand:

1000m: Rapidus (Akshay) 1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively. Mystical Air (J. Chinnoy) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1200m: Finley (Shreyas) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Stravinsky (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up.

1400m: Run For The Sun (Chetan K) 1-44, (1,400-600) 56. In fine trim. Sunlit Path (rb) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Easy. West Brook (Akshay) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice:

Inner sand: 1400m: Golden Time (Vishal B.), Channigaraya (Antony) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 56.5. They jumped out smartly. Evaldo (S. Shareef), Vivaldo (Chetan K.) 1-40, (1,400-600) 1-0.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Outer sand, May 8:

600m: Rodney (rb), Torobravo (rb) 46. They moved freely. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Moved on the bit. Ranquelino (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Shaped well. Felisa (rb) 46. Easy.

1000m: Tesorino (A. Velu) 1-17, 600/46. Moved freely. Fondness Of You (Suraj) 1-12, 600/44. Moved attractively.

