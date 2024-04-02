April 02, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

Mumbai

Reminiscence and Vincent Van Gogh pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (April 2) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Touch Of Gold (Sandesh) 40. Easy.

800m: Kanya Rashi (Santosh) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Mansa Musa (Trevor) 57, 600/43. Easy. Dufy (Merchant) 53, 600/39. Moved fluently. Misty (K. Nazil) 50, 600/38. Pressed. Saigon (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Brave Beauty (K. Nazil) 51, 60038. Moved well. Trigger (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Good.

1000m: Vincent Van Gogh (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Moved attractively. Royal Mysore (J. Chinoy), Prana (S. Sunil) 1-12, 600/43. Both were easy.

1200m: Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Stretched.

1400m: Jendayi (Chouhan), Alexandros (Neeraj) 1-41, 1000/1-11, 600/42. Pair moved freely.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand

1000m: Flaming Lamborgini (J. Chinoy), Big Red (S. Saqlain) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Former was a length superior. Reminiscence (N. Bhosale) 1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively. Gordon Lord Byron (Kaviraj), Bluebird (J. Chinoy) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They jumped out well and moved level freely.

